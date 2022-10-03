Jets Reportedly Get Positive Injury News On Monday

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets got some much-needed good injury news on Monday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jets tackle Max Mitchell did not suffer a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He's still going to be out for the next several weeks due to a dislocation in the knee, but he should be back before the season ends.

Mitchell was originally a backup heading into this season before he became a starter when Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown were placed on injured reserve.

The Jets will now have to rely on Conor McDermott at right tackle until Mitchell is ready to come back. Alijah Vera-Tucker will likely stay at left tackle after George Fant went on injured reserve this past week.

It's been a brutal season for the Jets' offensive line but at least this Mitchell injury is considered positive.

The Jets are coming off a 24-20 comeback win against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. They're now 2-2 heading into their Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins.