Jets Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Head Coach For Offensive Coordinator

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 10: New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) and quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during New York Jets training camp on August 10, 2021 at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After failing to score a touchdown in their final two games of the season, the New York Jets fired offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and have since cast a wide net in searching for a new OC. Their latest interview candidate is a particularly interesting one.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Jets are slated to meet with Nathaniel Hackett for their offensive coordinator vacancy this week. Hackett was fired as head coach of the Denver Broncos this season after 15 games and a 4-11 start.

Hackett's tenure in Denver was short for a first-year coach for a litany of reasons, not the least of which was his utter failure to get any offense out of the team considering he's an offensive-minded coach.

But Hackett's bread and butter is developing quarterbacks and helping them reach their potential. He helped Kyle Orton and Blake Bortles have their best years before overseeing Aaron Rodgers have two of the best years of his own Hall of Fame career.

A quarterback developer is exactly what the Jets need right now.

The New York Jets enter the 2023 offseason with no certainty at their quarterback position whatsoever. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson has lost all confidence and no longer looks like an NFL quarterback while fan favorite Mike White lacks consistency.

Jets owner Woody Johnson won't state it publicly but if they don't make the playoffs in 2023, heads will roll.

The Jets brass need to get this hire right to save their jobs.

Will Nathaniel Hackett be the next offensive coordinator of the New York Jets?