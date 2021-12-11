Jets Reportedly Make Unfortunate Decision On WR Elijah Moore

Some unfortunate news out of New York. On Saturday, the Jets reportedly placed wide receiver Elijah Moore on the injured reserve.

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes was one of the first on it.

BREAKING: The #Jets are placing WR Elijah Moore on the injured reserve, per sources. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 11, 2021

“BREAKING,” tweeted Hughes. “The Jets are placing WR Elijah Moore on the injured reserve, per sources.”

The rookie wideout had been one of the few bright spots in what’s otherwise been an ugly season in East Rutherford. Moore didn’t practice this week after sustaining a quad injury. Though Robert Saleh was vaguely positive about Moore’s status on Friday.

“We’re going to give him a run today, give him a run tomorrow. Continue to see how he’s developing,” said Saleh.

Apparently the Jets didn’t like what they saw and placed Moore on the IR.

Elijah Moore in his last 10 games: 🗽 70 Targets

🗽 1 Drop 📸: @e_moore03 pic.twitter.com/MllYWxOd5G — PFF (@PFF) December 10, 2021

The talented rookie out of Ole Miss had been coming on for the Jets over the past few weeks. Moore broke out in Week 11 with an eight catch, 141-yard performance against the Dolphins. In 11 appearances this season, Moore’s posted 43 catches, 538 yards, and six total touchdowns.

New York is already down receiver Corey Davis, who will undergo season-ending core-muscle surgery. With Davis out of the lineup, it was looking like Moore would get a chance to take on a bigger role in the Jets’ offense.