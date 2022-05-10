Jets Reportedly Meeting With Former Bengals Veteran

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has reportedly spent the last two days visiting with the New York Jets, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

After signing a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears back in March, Ogunjobi failed a physical examination and was forced back into free agency.

Ogunjobi is coming off his best NFL season in Year 5. Through 16 regular-season starts with the Bengals in 2021, the former Cleveland DT logged career-highs in sacks (7.0), QB hits (16) and tackles for loss (12). He signed a one-year, $6.2 million deal with Cincinnati prior to the 2021 season.

Despite putting up solid regular-season numbers, Ogunjobi was unable to take the field for most of the Bengals' postseason run. He suffered a foot injury that required season-ending surgery during his team's Wild Card win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Perhaps Ogunjobi will get a fresh start with the Jets in 2022.