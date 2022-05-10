Jets Reportedly Meeting With Former Bengals Veteran
Former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has reportedly spent the last two days visiting with the New York Jets, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
After signing a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears back in March, Ogunjobi failed a physical examination and was forced back into free agency.
Ogunjobi is coming off his best NFL season in Year 5. Through 16 regular-season starts with the Bengals in 2021, the former Cleveland DT logged career-highs in sacks (7.0), QB hits (16) and tackles for loss (12). He signed a one-year, $6.2 million deal with Cincinnati prior to the 2021 season.
Despite putting up solid regular-season numbers, Ogunjobi was unable to take the field for most of the Bengals' postseason run. He suffered a foot injury that required season-ending surgery during his team's Wild Card win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Perhaps Ogunjobi will get a fresh start with the Jets in 2022.