Jets Reportedly Name Starting QB For Week 12

Over the past three weeks, the New York Jets have fielded three different quarterback options.

In the absence of injured rookie Zach Wilson, quarterbacks Mike White, Josh Johnson and Joe Flacco have all seen time under center for the struggling franchise. But in this week’s contest against the Houston Texans, the Jets will return their No. 2 overall pick.

According to New York insider Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Wilson will start for the Jets on Sunday.

Zach Wilson is starting for the #Jets on Sunday, per source — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2021

During the second quarter of the Jets’ Week 7 contest against the New England Patriots, Wilson suffered a sprained PCL injury. The knee issue could’ve been much worse, but it has still held him out for the team’s last four games.

To begin this four-game stretch, Mike White got off to hot start as the Jets’ new QB1 — leading the team to victory in Week 8. But, after throwing four interceptions against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, White was replaced by veteran backup Joe Flacco.

Losing yet another game this past weekend, the Jets are no doubt itching to get Wilson back on the field. Despite the struggles through his first NFL season, the franchise has shown a commitment to developing the first-round pick into their next franchise QB.

In his first game back since Week 7, Zach Wilson will take the field in Houston. The Texans, previously the only team with a worse record than the Jets, are coming off a big-time win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.