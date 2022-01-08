The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jets Reportedly Release Former First-Round Pick

A picture of two Jets helmets sitting side-by-side.ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets parted ways with defensive end Shaq Lawson on Saturday. Per the NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero, the veteran pass rusher was let go of by the Green & White.

The Jets released veteran DE Shaq Lawson,” Pelissero reported.

A former first-round pick out of Clemson, Lawson played in 14 games for the Jets in 2021. In those appearances, which included seven starts, the pass rusher recorded 23 tackles, five TFL’s, one sack, one QB  hit, one interception and two passes defensed.

Lawson took part in 534 snaps with Gang Green’s D after being acquired via trade from the Houston Texans.

The Buffalo Bills selected Lawson 19th overall in the 2016 draft. An AFC East lifer, Lawson’s NFL career has seen stints with the Bills, Dolphins and Jets.

In 78 career games, the 6-foot-4 end has 163 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 61 QB hits.

With his release the Jets are able to free up even more cap space for next season as they enter year two of the Robert Saleh-era and continue their rebuild.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.