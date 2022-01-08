The New York Jets parted ways with defensive end Shaq Lawson on Saturday. Per the NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero, the veteran pass rusher was let go of by the Green & White.

“The Jets released veteran DE Shaq Lawson,” Pelissero reported.

The #Jets released veteran DE Shaq Lawson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2022

A former first-round pick out of Clemson, Lawson played in 14 games for the Jets in 2021. In those appearances, which included seven starts, the pass rusher recorded 23 tackles, five TFL’s, one sack, one QB hit, one interception and two passes defensed.

Lawson took part in 534 snaps with Gang Green’s D after being acquired via trade from the Houston Texans.

The release of pass rusher Shaq Lawson frees over $9M in cap space which now projects the #Jets to have over $60M in 2022, per @spotrac. That is fourth most in the #NFL. Joe Douglas is going to have plenty of resources to improve this team this offseason. #TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 8, 2022

The Buffalo Bills selected Lawson 19th overall in the 2016 draft. An AFC East lifer, Lawson’s NFL career has seen stints with the Bills, Dolphins and Jets.

In 78 career games, the 6-foot-4 end has 163 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 61 QB hits.

With his release the Jets are able to free up even more cap space for next season as they enter year two of the Robert Saleh-era and continue their rebuild.