Jets Reportedly Release Veteran Offensive Lineman

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets released veteran offensive lineman Greg Van Roten on Friday.

This move frees up $3.5 million in cap space, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

Van Roten started 10 games for the Jets this past season. Prior to joining the New York organization in 2020, the former Canadian Football League lineman spent NFL stints with the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers.

This release comes just one day after the Jets picked up promising young offensive lineman Nate Herbig off waivers. The New York front office also brought in Pro-Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson earlier this offseason and selected reserve left tackle Max Mitchell with a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

The Jets' 2022 starting offensive line unit is expected to consist of left tackle George Fant, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Conor McGovern, right guard Elijah Vera-Tucker and right tackle Mekhi Becton.