Jets Reveal How Zach Wilson Has Been Handling Things

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been benched for the second straight week heading into Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Robert Saleh has elected to go with Mike White yet again after he put together an excellent performance in a win over the Chicago Bears this past weekend.

Obviously this is a tough pill to swallow for Wilson, who led the Jets to a 5-2 record as a starter earlier this year.

Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur shared an update on Wilson as he deals with his new position on the depth chart.

“He’s handling it the best he can... Zach’s approach is to try to get better every single day and that’s what he’s doing,” LaFleur said, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Wilson is currently running the Jets' scout team in practice. Saleh says he needs to see some things from the former No. 2 overall pick before he reclaims his starting position.