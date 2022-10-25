Jets Reveal Their Week 8 Expectation For Elijah Moore

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets reacts in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore may not have seen playing time in the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, but that's expected to change.

Moore was listed as inactive after voicing his frustration with his role in New York's offense and asking for a trade.

At Monday's press conference, head coach Robert Saleh stressed that the team isn't "alienating" or moving the 22-year-old "off to the side.” Saying that he expects Moore to be back in uniform for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

“You know what, that conversation is going to be more organic,” Saleh said. “I don’t have a plan for the conversation. I know the type of young man he is. I’ve already said it. I look forward to him continuing to find ways to get better and help this football team.”

New York has gone on-record that they won't be trading the former second-round pick ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.

Moore was reportedly a participant in the Jets' team lift to start the week. In the six games he's started this season, he's recorded 16 catches for 203 yards.