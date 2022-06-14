Jets Rookie Sauce Gardner Officially Pays For New Number

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 06: Sauce Gardner #DB14 of the Cincinnati Bearcats runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jets rookie defensive back Sauce Gardner paid big money to acquire a certain jersey number.

Gardner admitted this Tuesday that he paid teammate D.J. Reed $50,000 to wear jersey No. 1. No, that's not a joke.

The former Cincinnati star really paid $50,000 for a jersey number. It's a good thing he just signed a massive rookie deal with the Jets or else he'd be out of money.

"#Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner will officially wear No. 1 moving forward. Paid CB D.J. Reed $50,000 - via wire - to get the jersey number. So there ya go," said Dennis Waszak Jr.

The Jets took Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The AFC East franchise believes he can be an instant-impact player on the defensive side of the football.

As long as everything goes according to plan, Gardner will be a day-one starter for the New York Jets' defense.

Reed, meanwhile, just made the easiest $50,000 of his life.

Would you give up your favorite jersey number for that kind of money?