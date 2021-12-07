Jets Sign Running Back To Active Roster On Tuesday

The New York Jets have signed a new running back option to their active roster.

Elevating him from the practice squad, the team has added third-year running back Austin Walter.

We've signed RB Austin Walter to the active roster. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 7, 2021

Walter saw his first action for the Jets in a Week 12 win over the Houston Texans, collecting 38 yards on nine carries. He also suited up for last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but only recorded one carry for two yards.

With this addition, Walter now joins a New York backfield of Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and La’Michael Perine. Rookie running back Michael Carter is currently listed on the injured reserve with an ankle issue.

This signing of Walter comes along with a slew of other moves for the Jets. Earlier today, the team also placed star wide receiver Corey Davis on IR, cut safety Jarrod Wilson, signed kicker Matt Ammendola and wideout Tarik Black to the practice squad and cut WR Keelan Doss from the practice squad, per Jets insider Ralph Vacchiano.

The Jets will face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.