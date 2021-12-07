The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jets Sign Running Back To Active Roster On Tuesday

A picture of two Jets helmets sitting side-by-side.ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have signed a new running back option to their active roster.

Elevating him from the practice squad, the team has added third-year running back Austin Walter.

Walter saw his first action for the Jets in a Week 12 win over the Houston Texans, collecting 38 yards on nine carries. He also suited up for last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but only recorded one carry for two yards.

With this addition, Walter now joins a New York backfield of Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and La’Michael Perine. Rookie running back Michael Carter is currently listed on the injured reserve with an ankle issue.

This signing of Walter comes along with a slew of other moves for the Jets. Earlier today, the team also placed star wide receiver Corey Davis on IR, cut safety Jarrod Wilson, signed kicker Matt Ammendola and wideout Tarik Black to the practice squad and cut WR Keelan Doss from the practice squad, per Jets insider Ralph Vacchiano.

The Jets will face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.