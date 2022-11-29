Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday.

According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad."

An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling 13 touches for 78 yards and a receiving TD in the time he saw the field.

Ward starred with the Chippewas during his four-year college career, rushing for over 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He also added 98 catches for 909 yards and four scores in the receiving game.

Now the 25-year-old finds himself in the Big Apple with a team looking for any help it can get in the backfield following the injury of Breece Hall.

Former NC State RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight was highly-productive in his first start as a Jet, but the running back room remains thin with the injuries piling up and James Robinson not performing like the team expected after the midseason trade

Ward will hope to become the next practice squad call-up to make an impact when the Jets take on the Vikings Sunday.