Jets Star Defended Zach Wilson To Reporters On Monday

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

A lot has been made of how Zach Wilson didn't take accountability for his poor play to the media on Sunday. But for one New York Jets star, it's not that big of a deal.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said that he doesn't think Wilson is doing anything particularly wrong. He said that he knows Wilson's "heart" and called him the leader as well as "a great player, great person inside and out."

"It's really not anything he has to do. We know Zach's heart as a defense. He's a leader of our team. He's a great player, great person inside and out," Williams said, via Sports Illustrated.

It doesn't appear that the sentiment is shared by all members of the team though. Reports have emerged today that members of the team are privately fuming at Wilson for their struggles in Week 11.

Just a few hours ago, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh asserted that "everyone is being evaluated" ahead of Week 12 and wouldn't commit to Zach Wilson starting against the Chicago Bears.

The Jets might be defending Wilson with their words, but their actions appear to be indicating a different feeling.

Wilson's fate might be out of his own hands unless Saleh was just blowing smoke about Wilson's status being up in the air.

Can Wilson recover from this week?