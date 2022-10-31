Jets Star Makes Opinion On Zach Wilson Extremely Clear

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Zach Wilson's NFL growing pains may still be biting the New York Jets, but team leader C.J. Mosley says the team hasn't lost faith in their young QB.

"Everybody in the building has got his back," Mosley said of Wilson via Al Iannazzone of Newsweek.

That same sentiment was echoed by coach Robert Saleh after the game despite his criticisms of Wilson's play. Telling reporters he "has to play better" but is confident that the former No. 2 pick will do so:

He always has to play better. As soon as you step on the field, you have to play better. He has to play better and we’ve got to find ways to help him.

The Jets dropped a winnable game against the division rival Patriots thanks in part to Wilson's three terrible turnovers.

And with another AFC East matchup against the high-powered Buffalo Bills, it's hard to imagine the Jets walking off MetLife with a win if those mistakes aren't cleaned up.