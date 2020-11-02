Look: Jets Player’s Reaction To His Trade Is Going Viral

The New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a notable NFL trade on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh is adding some depth to its linebacker position, trading for Avery Williamson. The Steelers are reportedly sending a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Jets for Williamson and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williamson, 28, has been with the Jets since 2018. He previously played for the Tennessee Titans and was a fifth round pick out of Kentucky in 2014.

The veteran NFL linebacker woke up on Sunday morning as a member of the NFL’s only winless team. He went to bed as a member of the NFL’s only undefeated team. That’s a pretty wild 24 hours.

Avery Williamson woke up this morning playing for a winless team and will go to sleep tonight as a member of an undefeated team. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2020

Williamson’s reaction to the trade is going viral on social media. Check out what the now-former Jets linebacker posted after getting traded from New York to Pittsburgh.

LB Avery Williamson posted this after getting traded from the winless Jets to the undefeated Steelers 💀 He was READY. pic.twitter.com/R1ghIRAU9v — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 2, 2020

Hey, when you get traded from the NFL’s worst team (and maybe one of the worst teams in league history) to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, you can react however you want.

That’s a pretty awesome Instagram post by the Steelers’ newest linebacker.

Williamson could make his Steelers debut on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.