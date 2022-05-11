Jets TE Has Honest Expectation For QB Zach Wilson

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

C.J. Uzomah's career-best season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 landed him a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets earlier this offseason.

Uzomah was there to watch Joe Burrow make massive strides from Year 1 to Year 2. Now, he expects to see the same from Jets QB Zach Wilson.

"He's talented as hell. I'm expecting him to make huge strides this season," the veteran tight end said during a press conference on Wednesday. "He's an unbelievable player. He has an unbelievable football mind."

Wilson struggled to reach expectations as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Through 13 starts for the Jets, the former BYU standout logged a 3-10 record behind 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

That being said, the the 22-year-old signal caller has some much-improved pass-catching options in Year 2.

Along with the addition of Uzomah at the tight end position, the Jets also brought in Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

Uzomah notched a career-high 493 yards and five touchdowns through 16 regular-season games this past season.