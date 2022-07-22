Jets Unveil New Alternate Helmet For 2022 Season

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In 2019 the New York Jets unveiled a new logo and new uniforms. This coming season, they're adding one more unique touch with a new helmet.

On Friday, the Jets unveiled their new "Stealth Black" helmet for the upcoming season. It will be worn for three games this coming season.

The Stealth Black helmet features a Gotham Green facemask. According to the team's official website, they will be wearing the helmet along with their Stealth Black jerseys during home games against the Patriots, Bears and Jaguars.

It's technically the first time the Jets have worn black helmets. Their throwback New York Titans helmet may have been mistaken for black, but are actually a very dark shade of blue.

Numerous Jets players have already come out in support of their new helmets:

"That black on black MY GOD," offensive tackle Mekhi Becton tweeted.

"Yep, that’s the one (handshake emoji)," wrote All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios.

Not everyone is a fan of the change though. Many Jets fans have been clamoring for a return to their 1980s jerseys instead and have been expressing such on Twitter.

But the team is apparently more interested in looking forward than looking back. It's not like they won any more Super Bowls in the 80s and early-90s than they have in the last three years.

What do you think of the new uniform?