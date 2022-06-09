Jets Wide Receiver Has Glowing Review Of Garrett Wilson

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State University is selected as the number ten pick by the New York Jets during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

New York Jets veteran wide receiver Corey Davis is thrilled to have incoming rookie Garrett Wilson join the position group in 2022.

Davis praised Wilson's route running and playmaking abilities during his media availability on Thursday.

"Dude is special... I’ve seen really crazy glimpses of him,” Davis said, per Jets insider Connor Hughes.

The Jets selected Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft — their second pick of the draft after taking cornerback Amhad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4.

Wilson put together a solid collegiate career with Ohio State. As part of a stacked wide receiver group for the Buckeyes in 2021, he reeled in 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. His wideout partner, Chris Olave, was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 11th pick in the draft.

Davis joined the Jets organization prior to the 2021 season. Hampered by a nagging groin injury, the former Tennessee Titan saw time in just nine contests this past season. He reeled in 34 receptions for 494 yards and four touchdowns.

With the departure of Jamison Crowder earlier this offseason, Davis and Wilson will be the Jets' primary targets alongside second-year pro Elijah Moore.