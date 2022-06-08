Jets Wide Receiver Reportedly Not At Voluntary Practice

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

One New York Jets wide receiver has decided to not show up at OTAs.

Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, receiver Denzel Mims is not at practice on Wednesday, even though these sessions are voluntary.

Some fans will freak out about it, but these practices are voluntary for a reason. Players aren't required to show up for them.

Now, if Mims isn't at Jets Minicamp next week, then fans will have some gripe since those practices are mandatory.

Mims has played two seasons for the Jets so far but has yet to be consistent. He has 490 receiving yards and no touchdowns off 31 receptions.

His best individual season came as a rookie in 2020 when he racked up 357 yards off 23 receptions.

Before he played for the Jets, he played at Baylor and had two seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.

We'll have to see if he can make a big jump in year 3.