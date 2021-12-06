Jets Wide Receiver Will Miss Rest Of The Season

The New York Jets offense took another blow on Monday. Following Sunday’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles, head coach Robert Saleh had some tough injury news regarding Corey Davis.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets’ big offseason signing at wide receiver is out for the season.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that WR Corey Davis will undergo season-ending core-muscle surgery Tuesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

“Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that WR Corey Davis will undergo season-ending core-muscle surgery Tuesday,” Schefter tweeted.

In nine games with New York this season, the former Titans receiver caught 34 balls for 492 yards and five touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 209-pounds, the Jets were hoping Davis could provide a big body, physical presence for them on the outside.

Coach Saleh gives updates on injuries, including WR Corey Davis who will have core muscle surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/EFhjML64Fu — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 6, 2021

While Davis showed flashes of what made him so valuable in Tennessee, the production didn’t really follow the 26-year-old wideout to the Big Apple. Once again injuries bit the former first-round pick, who’s played in all 16 games just once in five NFL seasons.

Now an anemic Jets offense is down of its few playmakers. New York continues to struggle to find any sort of identity as its struggled to find just three wins through 12 games.