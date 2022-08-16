Jets Wideout Names Difference Between Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

As Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson works his way back from meniscus surgery, New York could very well be looking at veteran Joe Flacco getting the start in Week 1.

After practicing with Flacco running the 1's, rookie wideout Garrett Wilson said there's "definitely a difference" between the two QB's.

Explaining, "[Flacco] does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. That’s the best way I can put it into words."

It’s a lot of experience right there with Flacco … He takes some pace off, can put pace on the ball. ... They’re pretty easy to catch. He’ll take something off the ball when you’re running a slant route, versus an out route, he’ll put some zip on it, because it’s gotta be. Things like that. So, I’ll say that.

The Jets first-round pick reportedly didn't mention anything about Zach during his time on the podium.

Make of that what you will.