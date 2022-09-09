Jets Will Be Without Key Offensive Lineman This Weekend vs. Ravens

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

New York Jets starting left tackle Duane Brown has been ruled out for this weekend with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh says the veteran lineman could be heading to the injured reserve, per team insider Rich Cimini.

This is yet another significant injury blow for the Jets' offensive line. Earlier this summer, starting right tackle Makhi Becton was place on season-ending IR with avulsion fracture of his right kneecap.

Tackles George Fant and Conor McDermott are also currently listed as questionable with injury designations.

Brown, a former All-Pro tackle, started every game for the Seattle Seahawks this past season — earning his fifth career Pro-Bowl selection. He signed a two-year contract with the Jets earlier this summer.

With a severely limited offensive line, the Jets will face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.