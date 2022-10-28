Jets Will Be Without Leading Wide Receiver This Weekend

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--OCTOBER 03: Wide Receiver Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets scores a Touchdown and celebrates with Wide Receiver Keelan Cole #88 during the Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on October 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the New England Patriots.

Davis suffered an MCL sprain during a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement during a press conference on Friday.

Davis leads the Jets in receiving this season with 351 yards and two touchdowns. He's also among the league leaders in yards per catch (18.5).

Fortunately for the Jets, wide receiver Elijah Moore will be back on the field this weekend. After requesting a trade away from the team, Moore sat out in Week 7 due to "personal reasons." He returned to team meetings this week and Saleh said he will play on Sunday.

The Jets are off to a 5-2 start this season, winning each of their last four games. Sunday's game against the Patriots will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.