Jill Biden Invited Ex-Ohio State Player To State Of The Union

U.S. President Joe Biden will be giving the annual State of the Union address tonight and one former Ohio State player will be among the guests of First Lady Jill Biden.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller will be sitting in the viewing box with the First Lady during the address. The box is usually reserved for people that the President of the United States plans to make reference to during the speech.

Miller spent a couple of years at Ohio State before retiring from football last year. He has since opened up about his personal mental health struggles and battles with suicidal thoughts.

Since his retirement, Miller has become a mental health advocate, trying to inspire other athletes to follow in his footsteps. He's been featured in the news, TED Talks and much more.

"The dilemma is that nobody has to say something, but that is precisely why somebody has to say something," Miller said on TODAY last year.

Coming out of high school in 2019, Harry Miller was a five-star prospect and the No. 30 ranked player in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 2 offensive center in the nation and the No. 6 prospect from the state of Georgia.

Miller was the Buckeyes' starting left guard in 2020 and projected as an NFL-caliber prospect.

But injuries and the aforementioned mental health struggles led Miller to retire.

And now he's a guest of the White House.