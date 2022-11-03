Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

SYRACUSE, NY - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange looks on to the video screens as he stands next to wife, Juli Boeheim and daughter Jamie Boeheim to watch a presentation on the court after his 900th career win after the game against the Detroit Titans at the Carrier Dome on December 17, 2012 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Nate Shron/Getty Images)

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations.

In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.

The school avoided a postseason ban, but it was hit with two years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and got a small reduction in recruiting days.

This led to fans being upset about Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim. Boeheim was stripped of 108 wins from his career total of 966 back in 2015 after Syracuse committed violations that spanned more than a decade.

"So apparently everyone* in college basketball can just do whatever they want without repercussions. Cool, cool. *Except Jim Boeheim, who will be suspended for 10 games and lose 69 wins just because I posted this tweet," another fan tweeted.

Boeheim was also suspended for nine ACC games due to the scandal.