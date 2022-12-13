Jim Caldwell Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Future

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Detroit Lions head football coach Jim Caldwell watches the action from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Green Bay 35-11. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell knows that his run in the league has probably come to an end.

He's okay with that fact, as long as other minority coaching candidates actually get a chance to coach in the league. During a recent interview, Caldwell opened up on his coaching future and the plethora of great minority coaching candidates.

"It’s not necessarily all about me, either. I love the fact that people talk about me just in terms of getting a position, maybe as a head coach again," Caldwell said. "But there are a lot of other great candidates out there."

"So, there are a lot of guys out there. I’d love to see five or six of these guys get a job, and perhaps I’m left on the sideline. That’s how I view things now."

Caldwell went on to name a few candidates he'd like to see get head coaching interviews:

Leslie Frazier - Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator

Demeco Ryans - San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Teryl Austin - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator

Eric Bieniemy - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Those were just a few.