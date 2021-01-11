Jim Caldwell Is Reportedly Gaining Momentum For NFL Job

The Houston Texans are certainly up there as one of the most disjointed franchises in the league right now. Jim Caldwell is reportedly gaining momentum as the next step in the recovery process for the floundering organization.

According to NBC Sports’ NFL sources, Caldwell very likely could be the next head coach in Houston.

The Texans interviewed Caldwell last month before the recent hire of new general manager Nick Caserio. The current Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach has head coaching experience with the Lions (2104-17) and the Colts (2009-11).

Caldwell has a 62-50 record as an NFL head coach. In his first year at the helm for Indianapolis, Caldwell lead the team to a stunning 14-2 record. He was soon fired after his third year when the Colts hit an inverse record of 2-14.

The former Colts coach had a similar trajectory in Detroit. His first year with the Lions saw a solid 11-5 record. From then on it was mediocrity, going 25-23 over the next three seasons.

It’s no secret that the biggest issue in the Texans franchise right now is the deteriorating relationship with Deshaun Watson. Maybe hiring a quarterback-focused coach like Jim Caldwell could help mend that bond.

While this may be the case, the easier path to placation for Watson would be to hire Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Beiniemy. The fourth-year QB out of Clemson has reportedly vouched for Bieniemy as his pick for the head coaching job. Houston has yet to schedule an interview with the Kansas City OC.

Whether Jim Caldwell is hired or not, Watson may be stuck in Houston for a while longer. The former Clemson quarterback has a no-trade clause on his contract, meaning he would need to push for a trade.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing head coach situation in Houston.