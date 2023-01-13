Jim Caldwell Reportedly Turned Down Notable Interview Request

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Detroit Lions head football coach Jim Caldwell watches the action from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Green Bay 35-11. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Jim Caldwell has already received interest from the Broncos and Panthers for their head-coaching vacancies. On Friday, the former Colts and Lions head coach was contacted by the Commanders.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Commanders contacted Caldwell about their vacancy at offensive coordinator. The team recently parted ways with Scott Turner.

Caldwell ultimately turned down the Commanders' interview request. He informed them that he's only pursuing head-coaching opportunities.

This makes sense for Caldwell. Right now, he's technically in consideration for two head-coaching jobs.

Caldwell, 67, has ample experience as a head coach in the NFL. He led the Colts to a Super Bowl appearance in 2009.

After spending a few seasons with the Colts, Caldwell become the Lions' head coach in 2014. The veteran coach had a 36-28 record during his four-year stint in Detroit.

The last time Caldwell was on an NFL team's coaching staff was back in 2019. He was an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins.

Time will tell if Caldwell lands another gig.