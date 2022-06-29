Jim Calhoun To Hall Of Fame: College Basketball World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 04: Athletic director Gene Smith of the Ohio State Buckeyes stands with head coach Jim Calhoun of the Connecticut Huskies as the Huskies celebrate with his team and the trophy after defeating the Butler Bulldogs to win the National Championship Game of the 2011 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament by a score of 53-41 at Reliant Stadium on April 4, 2011 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the National College Basketball Hall of Fame announced nine new inductees.

Among them was longtime UConn head coach Jim Calhoun. The 80-year-old former head coach helped the Huskies to three national titles during his illustrious basketball career.

It didn't take fans too long to start reacting to the news on social media. Fans were wondering why Calhoun wasn't in the Hall of Fame before now.

"Big gets for the NCBHOF, which I assume was founded 24 hours ago, since there's zero reason why they should only be inducted now," one fan said.

"The bigger question is how can you call yourself a College Basketball Hall of Fame and keep Calhoun out this long?" another fan said.

Calhoun will go down in history as one of the best coaches in the history of the game.