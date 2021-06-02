Jim Calhoun’s Quote About Mike Krzyzewski Is Going Viral

As a pair of college basketball coaches with more than 80 combined seasons of experience, Jim Calhoun and Mike Krzyzewski have had plenty of epic battles.

When news broke earlier this afternoon that Coach K was expected to retire after one final season as Duke’s head coach, Calhoun was asked to give his thoughts.

Instead of highlighting what 41-year Blue Devils coach has done for the Duke program, Calhoun explained how Coach K helped bring UConn basketball into national prominence.

“He did a lot to help UConn,” the 26-year Huskies coach said, via UConn insider Neill Ostrout. “He helped the brand. People still take about (Christian) Laettner’s shot (against UConn), they talk about 99, they talk about 04 when we beat them in the semis.”

Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun on the soon-to-be-retired Mike Krzyzewski: “He did a lot to help to UConn. He helped the brand. People still take about (Christian) Laettner’s shot (against UConn), they talk about 99, they talk about 04 when we beat them in the semis.” — Neill Ostrout (@NeillOstrout) June 2, 2021

Calhoun coached against Krzyzewski many times, some long before UConn-Duke there was Northeastern-Army. Calhoun: “He had a losing record at West Point, but you could tell he was special by the way his kids played for him.” — Neill Ostrout (@NeillOstrout) June 2, 2021

The Krzyzewski-Calhoun battles certainly created some pretty iconic moments in college basketball history.

Christian Laettner’s legendary game-winning shot against the Huskies in the 1990 NCAA Tournament kicked off the longtime postseason rivalry. That game was followed by two more thrilling tournament matchups: UConn’s 77-74 national championship victory in 1999 and 79-78 Final Four win in 2004.

Coach K and Calhoun’s career overlap goes even beyond their Duke and UConn days. The two met multiple times from 1975-80 when Krzyzewski was with West Point and Calhoun was with Northeastern.

The respect between these two coaches runs deep.

“He had a losing record at West Point, but you could tell he was special by the way his kids played for him,” Calhoun said.

Coach K actually had a 73-59 winning record with Army, but the sentiment was still there.

With 1,170 wins and counting, Krzyzewski is set to retire as the winningest coach in college basketball history. Calhoun currently ranks at No. 10 on the list with 917 wins. After retiring from UConn in 2012, the Hall of Fame coach took over the head job at DIII St. Joseph in 2018.