Beloved Former NFL Head Coach Has Died At 87

A beloved former NFL head coach passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday night.

Jim Hanifan, a former head coach of the St. Louis Cardinals, has died. The beloved former NFL coach spent multiple decades coaching in the league.

The former Cardinals head coach led the NFC franchise from 1980-85. He led the franchise to a playoff berth in 1982. Hanifan went on to coach offensive line for the Atlanta Falcons, where he later served as an interim head coach.

Hanifan also spent time as an assistant coach for Washington and St. Louis.

“Just received some bad news. Former Big Red head coach Jim Hanifan passed away last night in his sleep. He was 87 years old. I’ll pass on more info as I get it and post a tribute later tonight or first thing in the morning. RIP Coach,” St. Louis Football Cardinals tweeted out on Wednesday night.

“RIP Coach Jim Hanifan! Coach was widely considered as one of the best NFL offensive line coaches, as evidenced by the numerous all-pro & pro-bowlers he coached. Better yet, he was one of the funniest, most colorful and among the finest men I’ve ever met. He will be missed,” Howard Richards tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Jim’s friends and family during this time.

Rest in peace, Jim.


