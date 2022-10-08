Jim Harbaugh Addresses Mike Hart's Terrifying Sideline Collapse This Saturday
Jim Harbaugh is sending his support Mike Hart's way following the Michigan assistant's frightening sideline collapse.
In the first quarter of Saturday's game, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure and had to be carted off the field. He was later brought to a local hospital for further evaluation and will now remain their overnight according to Harbaugh.
“Mike’s a strong guy," the Michigan coach said. "Abundant prayers going his way.”
Hart's episode definitely put a scare into Wolverines players who worried for their coach, and it's possible this unfortunate situation played a role in Michigan's play both going into and coming out of the halftime locker room.
After a 10-10 tie through two quarters, Michigan blew the game open and left Bloomington with 21-point victory.
A beloved member of the Wolverines football program, Hart returned to his alma mater as a coach last year, where he starred in Big Blue's backfield from 2004-2007.
We're wishing Hart a full and speedy recovery.