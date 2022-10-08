Jim Harbaugh Addresses Mike Hart's Terrifying Sideline Collapse This Saturday

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh is sending his support Mike Hart's way following the Michigan assistant's frightening sideline collapse.

In the first quarter of Saturday's game, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure and had to be carted off the field. He was later brought to a local hospital for further evaluation and will now remain their overnight according to Harbaugh.

“Mike’s a strong guy," the Michigan coach said. "Abundant prayers going his way.”

Hart's episode definitely put a scare into Wolverines players who worried for their coach, and it's possible this unfortunate situation played a role in Michigan's play both going into and coming out of the halftime locker room.

After a 10-10 tie through two quarters, Michigan blew the game open and left Bloomington with 21-point victory.

A beloved member of the Wolverines football program, Hart returned to his alma mater as a coach last year, where he starred in Big Blue's backfield from 2004-2007.

We're wishing Hart a full and speedy recovery.