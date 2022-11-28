Jim Harbaugh Admits Michigan Got 'Lucky' On 1 Key Play

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

One play could've changed a lot for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in Saturday's rivalry game vs. Ohio State. The Michigan coach even admitted as much speaking on a webinar in the lead-up to the Big Ten Championship game.

Looking back on a blown special teams fake in the third quarter, Harbaugh said he and his team were completely caught off guard.

We got so lucky. One of the fourth downs, they had a fake on, and they had us. I mean, they had us cold. ... I think their snapper snapped to the wrong guy. [He] snapped it to the punter instead of to the faker, but it would have been a huge gain. We got extremely lucky. They actually were going for it and would have pulled off a big fourth down conversion.

Harbaugh's comments fall right in line with an observation made by analyst Ross Fulton who says the play likely would've been a touchdown if the snapper got it to the right player.

Who knows how much it would've affected this past weekend's outcome, but its certainly one that live in the minds of Ohio State players and fans for a while.