Jim Harbaugh Asked If Blake Corum Will Play Against Ohio State

Many worried about the status of Michigan's Heisman hopeful running back Blake Corum going into "The Game" following Saturday's knee injury.

And after the latest comments from Jim Harbaugh it looks like it's going to remain a question mark.

Per Wolverines beat writer Zach Shaw, "Harbaugh said he doesn't know what Blake Corum's status is moving forward, but says Corum's knee is 'structurally good, which is great news.'"

The junior RB was well on his way to another monster game, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries before having to be helped to the locker room.

Corum did come back out after the half and rushed the ball one more time on Michigan's first possession. But after that, his day was done.

"[The knee] was bothering him," Harbaugh said after the game.

Not having Corum in the backfield would be a major blow to the Wolverines' chances next week. Hopefully, he's healthy enough to give it a go with a Big Ten title berth and possible CFP spot on the line.