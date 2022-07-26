Jim Harbaugh Believes Michigan Can 'Double' Ryan Day's Claim

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In this new era of NIL deals in the college football world, booster money is more important than ever.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is reportedly asking for at least $13 million in donations from the Buckeyes booster club. When asked about this proposed figure during B1G Media Days on Tuesday, rival head coach Jim Harbaugh gave strong response.

The Wolverines head coach believes his boosters can blow that figure out of the water.

“I think we can do more,” Harbaugh, per Ohio State insider Dan Hope.. “I think we can double that at Michigan.”

Ohio State and Michigan are two of the most heavily-backed football programs in the nation. According to a study conducted by the Wall Street Journal in 2018, the Buckeyes and Wolverines both ranked top-five on the list of the nation's most valuable programs — Ohio State at No. 2 ($1,048,166,317) and Michigan at No. 4 ($924,625,003).

Day's Ohio State program boasts the No. 4 overall incoming recruiting class this season, per 247Sports. Harbaugh's Michigan squad has the No. 9-ranked 2022 class.

