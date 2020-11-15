The Spun

Michigan Insider Offers Insight On Jim Harbaugh Rumors, Job Status

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh coaching against Illinois.CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a poor start this year, and as such, many are wondering what the school is going to do about head coach Jim Harbaugh’s contract. Harbaugh, once looked at as the savior for the program, is only signed through the 2021 season. He has the shortest contract left of any Power 5 coach.

Michigan insider John U. Bacon, who has always been dialed in when it comes to Harbaugh news, has some insight into the situation.

Bacon says that Harbaugh will not be getting fired during the season – or after it. He insinuated that if Michigan were to move on from Harbaugh, it would be at the end of the year, and it would likely be a situation where Harbaugh returned to the NFL while the school went in a new direction.

Bacon also shot down the current Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors.

If Michigan were to fire Harbaugh at the end of the season, it’d owe him a buyout of around $10 million.

Bacon says that Harbaugh’s players have been performing well in the classroom and in the community, and that matters a great deal to the school.

Michigan, thus far on the season, sits with a 1-2 record. The Wolverines looked great in their first game of the season against Minnesota, but have really struggled since. An ugly loss to Michigan State in week two dampened hopes in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is taking on No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday night. Harbaugh has a chance to restore some faith with a victory.


