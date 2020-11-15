Michigan Insider Offers Insight On Jim Harbaugh Rumors, Job Status

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a poor start this year, and as such, many are wondering what the school is going to do about head coach Jim Harbaugh’s contract. Harbaugh, once looked at as the savior for the program, is only signed through the 2021 season. He has the shortest contract left of any Power 5 coach.

Michigan insider John U. Bacon, who has always been dialed in when it comes to Harbaugh news, has some insight into the situation.

Bacon says that Harbaugh will not be getting fired during the season – or after it. He insinuated that if Michigan were to move on from Harbaugh, it would be at the end of the year, and it would likely be a situation where Harbaugh returned to the NFL while the school went in a new direction.

Bacon also shot down the current Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors.

If Michigan were to fire Harbaugh at the end of the season, it’d owe him a buyout of around $10 million.

Bacon says that Harbaugh’s players have been performing well in the classroom and in the community, and that matters a great deal to the school.

Re: endless Jim Harbaugh rumors, which started before he flew to Michigan. As usual, they're mostly B.S. First, absolutely nothing is happening mid-season, ever. Not for Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke, and certainly not for Jim Harbaugh. (1/X) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 15, 2020

Second, Jim Harbaugh will not be getting fired at the end of the season, either. He brought Michigan back to life, and his players have very strong in the classroom and in the community (those things matter to UM AD and president). Even w/poor season, he will not be fired. (2/X) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 15, 2020

IF there are any changes at UM, they'd almost certainly be amicable, with JH returning to NFL. BUT all my sources indicate NO serious talks have yet occurred between Harbaugh and AD Manuel, and likely won't until post-season. Until then, no one knows anything – per usual. 4/4 — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 15, 2020

Last, Harbaugh's contract runs through 2021 season. They were close on an extension in March, then COVID hit. "Bigger fish to fry," Harbaugh's response. Hard to imagine any college coach proceeding without an extension, so that will be part of the discussion, one way or the other — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 15, 2020

Stating what should be obvious: I'm not stating what the fans want, what the analysts think, or even what I think should or should not happen. I'm merely laying out what won't happen, what might happen, and what is most likely to happen, based on sources and patterns. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 15, 2020

Michigan, thus far on the season, sits with a 1-2 record. The Wolverines looked great in their first game of the season against Minnesota, but have really struggled since. An ugly loss to Michigan State in week two dampened hopes in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is taking on No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday night. Harbaugh has a chance to restore some faith with a victory.