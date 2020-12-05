Jim Harbaugh Has Denied A Notable Recruiting Rumor

The Spun

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has reportedly refuted a notable rumor about his comments to recruits.

Harbaugh is believed to be on the hot seat. The Michigan Wolverines are 2-5, having one of the worst seasons in program history. They’ll finish the season without a home win for the first time in program history.

According to a report from Rico Beard on 97.1 The Ticket, Harbaugh has been admitting to recruits that he’s unsure of his future in Ann Arbor.

Rico Beard reporting right now on (97.1 The Ticket) that in calls with prospective recruits, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could not give a definitive answer on whether he’ll be in Ann Arbor next year,” Tony Paul tweeted.

Harbaugh has since denied this report.

The Michigan head coach sent a text message to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, saying it’s not true.

Getting a lot of questions about (Jim Harbaugh) supposedly telling recruits he’s unsure if he is coming back,” Webb tweeted. “Here’s an answer directly from Harbaugh: ‘It’s not true!'”

Harbaugh might not be done in Michigan, but the Wolverines’ season could be over. Michigan is not playing this weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Wolverines’ game against Ohio State is now in major doubt, too.


