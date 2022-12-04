Jim Harbaugh Disputes 1 Narrative About His Turnaround

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan won its second straight Big Ten Championship on Saturday as it demolished Purdue, 43-22.

The win got the Wolverines to 13-0, which secured their spot in the College Football Playoff.

After the game. Harbaugh praised his team for how they've played and also disputed a narrative that something changed about him over these last two seasons.

"I don't think I've changed one bit. I'm the same as I was before. The players really appreciated that as well, that there was no change. We made it about the guys on the team," Harbaugh tweeted.

Harbaugh has won 23 of his last 25 games as head coach and he'll try to make it 24 of 26 when the Wolverines find out who they play in the CFP. They could get a rematch against the Buckeyes or they could play the Horned Frogs of TCU.

The CFP rankings will come out at Noon ET.