Jim Harbaugh “Expected To Have Interest” In 1 NFL Team

A closeup of Jim Harbaugh during a Michigan football game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on while playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 31-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is garnering plenty of interest from the NFL. And reportedly the Wolverines coach has some shared interest with at least one club.

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network shared that Harbaugh will “at least listen” to the Las Vegas Raiders pitch as they mine for their next head man on the sideline.

“The [Raiders] will conduct a thorough coaching search, and [Michigan] coach Jim Harbaugh has garnered some interest,” Rapoport told “NFL GameDay.” Adding, “He will, at least, listen.”

There’s been a lot of smoke surrounding Harbaugh-to-Vegas rumors over the past week. Ever since The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman reported that sources close to Michigan’s HC said he may be interested in a return to the pros.

Despite what some Michigan boosters may say, Jim Harbaugh has enjoyed tremendous success at every stop of his coaching career. He built Stanford to the relevance it enjoys today, had a great run with San Francisco from 2011-2014 and has brought Michigan back to from the depths of Brady Hoke.

Unlike some recent college-to-pro hires, NFL franchises know what they’re getting in Jim Harbaugh. A head coach with a 44-19-1 record that includes three conference championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.