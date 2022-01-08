Jim Harbaugh “Expected To Have Interest” In 1 NFL Team

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is garnering plenty of interest from the NFL. And reportedly the Wolverines coach has some shared interest with at least one club.

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network shared that Harbaugh will “at least listen” to the Las Vegas Raiders pitch as they mine for their next head man on the sideline.

“The [Raiders] will conduct a thorough coaching search, and [Michigan] coach Jim Harbaugh has garnered some interest,” Rapoport told “NFL GameDay.” Adding, “He will, at least, listen.”

From @NFLGameDay: The #Raiders will conduct a thorough coaching search, and #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has garnered some interest. He will, at least, listen. An update on one of the more intriguing names… pic.twitter.com/QayzSekbIS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022

There’s been a lot of smoke surrounding Harbaugh-to-Vegas rumors over the past week. Ever since The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman reported that sources close to Michigan’s HC said he may be interested in a return to the pros.

Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL: https://t.co/BvGNjBZmdv — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 4, 2022

Despite what some Michigan boosters may say, Jim Harbaugh has enjoyed tremendous success at every stop of his coaching career. He built Stanford to the relevance it enjoys today, had a great run with San Francisco from 2011-2014 and has brought Michigan back to from the depths of Brady Hoke.

Unlike some recent college-to-pro hires, NFL franchises know what they’re getting in Jim Harbaugh. A head coach with a 44-19-1 record that includes three conference championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.