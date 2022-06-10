Jim Harbaugh Getting Praised For What He Did With College Football Playoff Bonus

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the best in the business - both on and off the football field.

Harbaugh received a $1.5 million bonus last season when the Michigan Wolverines earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. He didn't keep it all for himself, though.

The Michigan head coach reportedly gave it all to employees within the school's athletic program who took pay cuts during the pandemic.

“When there were pay reductions during the pandemic, I knew that it was hard on people," Harbaugh said, via USA Today.

"And I just thought it would be something that would be a very good, positive thing.”

You just don't see this happen very often. Jim Harbaugh is a genuinely good human being.

Good job, coach.

"As a recipient of Coach Harbaugh’s generosity, I cannot say thank you enough! Go Blue!," one fan said.

"It’s so nice that there are still coaches who are people of their word! I’m sure he made some life easier for those who need it. Thank you Jim for being a man of integrity," another fan wrote.

"Happy to see that this received coverage. We can all use positive stories like this right now," one fan tweeted.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Colorado State.