Jim Harbaugh Has 1 Major Regret From Saturday's Game

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines entered their playoff matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs as the heavy favorites.

Someone forgot to tell the Horned Frogs, though. In his first year as the team's head coach, Sonny Dykes led TCU to the College Football Playoff, but he had dreams of much more than that.

Well, after 60 minutes of action, his dreams came true. TCU shocked the college football world by defeating the Michigan Wolverines by a final score of 51-45 to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff final.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh admitted there was one play he would have liked back. The Wolverines attempted to recreate the Philly Special from the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots on a fourth-and-goal.

It didn't quite work out.

"Sitting here now, wish I would have called another one," Harbaugh admitted.

Instead, the play resulted in a turnover on downs and Michigan failed to score.

That wasn't the only unfortunate play of the night for the Wolverines, but it's the one that stuck out the most to Harbaugh.

He'll have the rest of the offseason to think about it.