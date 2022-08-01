Jim Harbaugh Has Clear Message For Ohio State This Year

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh is feeling confident in his team heading into the 2022 season.

After all, the Wolverines just won their first Big Ten title since 2003 last season and it came after they finally took down the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Michigan's first win over its nemesis in a decade.

Fast forward one year later and Harbaugh still has that "why not us?" mentality as the series shifts to Columbus in the fall.

“They’re not gonna flinch if that's what you're asking,” Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Days last week (first transcribed by 247Sports). “There's nothing really to teach them or show them or tell them. I mean, I know our team really well by now, and they don’t blink or flinch at stuff. They just keep attacking and building and that's definitely our goal; win the championship again. And fight like hell for Michigan to get that title.”

Michigan will be looking to win in Columbus for the first time since 2000.

The Wolverines will have their hands full, considering that the Buckeyes return C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigha, Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., and numerous other playmakers for this contest.

The game is scheduled to take place on Nov. 26 at Noon ET.