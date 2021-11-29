Jim Harbaugh Has Suggestion For 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick

It’s been an incredible year for Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. So much so that his coach, Jim Harbaugh, is making the case for the senior to go No. 1 in the 2022 NFL draft.

On Monday, Harbaugh told reporters his reasoning.

Harbaugh on Aidan Hutchinson: “If there’s a better player out there that’s draft-eligible than Aidan Hutchinson, I have yet to see them. … You’ve gotta check every single box on and off the field.” — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 29, 2021

“If there’s a better player out there that’s draft-eligible than Aidan Hutchinson, I have yet to see them,” Harbaugh said. “You’ve gotta check every single box on and off the field.”

Michigan‘s defensive leader has certainly shown the potential of a first-round pick in 2021. Hutchinson’s been relentless coming off the edge for the Wolverines’ D.

There's a new #1 prospect in the #NFL Draft… Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan DL pic.twitter.com/yibyu12QoY — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 29, 2021

On the season, 6-foot-6 end has 54 total tackles and a single-season school record 12 sacks. Not to mention, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections.

Hutchinson has the opportunity to make even more of a case next week in Indianapolis. The Wolverines take on Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

Should UM move on and make it to the College Football Playoff, Hutchinson will have the biggest stage in the sport to show his abilities.