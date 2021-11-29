The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jim Harbaugh Has Suggestion For 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline against Michigan State in a Big Ten football rivalry gameANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

It’s been an incredible year for Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. So much so that his coach, Jim Harbaugh, is making the case for the senior to go No. 1 in the 2022 NFL draft.

On Monday, Harbaugh told reporters his reasoning.

“If there’s a better player out there that’s draft-eligible than Aidan Hutchinson, I have yet to see them,” Harbaugh said. “You’ve gotta check every single box on and off the field.”

Michigan‘s defensive leader has certainly shown the potential of a first-round pick in 2021. Hutchinson’s been relentless coming off the edge for the Wolverines’ D.

On the season, 6-foot-6 end has 54 total tackles and a single-season school record 12 sacks. Not to mention, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections.

Hutchinson has the opportunity to make even more of a case next week in Indianapolis. The Wolverines take on Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

Should UM move on and make it to the College Football Playoff, Hutchinson will have the biggest stage in the sport to show his abilities.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.