Jim Harbaugh Has Surprising Reaction To Fans Booing

Some Michigan fans let their voices be heard during the second half of Saturday's game against Hawaii.

The fans booed starting quarterback Cade McNamara when he came onto the field to relieve J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy led the Wolverines to a 42-0 halftime lead over the Rainbow Warriors before McNamara came in and threw for 26 yards and an interception.

Harbaugh was then asked about the booing and said that the fans should see it as an advantage they have two good quarterbacks.

"It’s a big edge for our team to have two really good quarterbacks," Harbaugh said.

McNamara and McCarthy have played in both games for the Wolverines as Harbaugh tries to figure out which one will be the full-time starter.

McNamara got most of the reps in the first game, while McCarthy got those reps in this past game.

It remains to be seen who gets the starter's reps for this Saturday's game against UConn.