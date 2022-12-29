Jim Harbaugh Has Telling Admission On This Michigan Team

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 03: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to press after winning the Big Ten football championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 43-22 over the Purdue Boilermakers. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff is only two days away from starting and everyone is fired up about it.

Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while Michigan is going to play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The winners of those two games will then meet in the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game on Jan. 10.

When it comes to the Wolverines, it's hard to not see them as the favorite in this matchup against the Horned Frogs. They come into it with a perfect 13-0 record and have looked dominant all year long.

Ahead of this game, head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media and said that this is one of his favorite teams that he's had the privilege to be part of during his career.

"Everybody bleeds blue and pulls in the same direction. This is one of the favorite teams I've ever been a part of, for sure," Harbaugh said.

If he's able to win the CFP, it would be the first championship of his head-coaching career.

Kickoff for Michigan-TCU will be at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 and it'll be televised by ESPN.