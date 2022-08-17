Jim Harbaugh Hints At Surprising Decision At Quarterback

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh recently acknowledged that the Michigan quarterback competition could bleed into the 2022 college football season.

On Wednesday, the Wolverines head coach said the ongoing battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy may not be settled by the time Week 1 rolls around.

"It’s possible there’s a starter by the first game. It’s possible it plays into the season," Harbaugh said, per Austin Meek of The Athletic.

McNamara led the Michigan program to a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance this past season. And while the rising junior is the Wolverines' incumbent starter, McCarthy is waiting in the wings for his opportunity to shine.

McCarthy joined the Michigan squad as a five-star recruit and No. 5 ranked quarterback in the 2021 class, per 247Sports. He looked solid in his 11 game appearances as a freshman backup, logging 516 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

McNamara and McCarthy are splitting starting reps during fall camp.

“I mean, the best player is going to play,” Harbaugh said earlier this summer, per WolverinesWire. “We’re going to know who the best player is by who plays the best. Cade McNamara is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job. J.J. McCarthy is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job.”

Michigan will open up its regular-season schedule with a matchup against Colorado State on