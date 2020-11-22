The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Might Be Hitting A New Low On Saturday Night

With Michigan’s horrendous start to the 2020 season, many have wondered if it’s time for the program to move on from once-great coach Jim Harbaugh.

While many analysts never believed Michigan would fire Harbaugh midseason, they may be singing a different tune after Saturday night’s game against Rutgers.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg is one such analyst. He thought there was no way Harbaugh would be fired outright by the Wolverines — until tonight that is.

Early in the second quarter, Michigan was trailing the Scarlet Knights 14-0.

The Wolverines have since crawled back into the game, but the dominance shown by Rutgers early in the game is certainly concerning. Early in the third quarter Michigan still trails 24-14.

After a solid win over Minnesota in their season opener, Harbaugh and Michigan have lost three straight. Their first loss came in a brutal 27-24 upset loss to Michigan State. The Wolverines lost their next two in blowout fashion, falling to Indiana and Wisconsin by a combined score of 55 points.

With a loss, Harbaugh will fall to 1-4 on the season. If Michigan can’t pull out a win against 1-3 Rutgers, it may be time for the program to seriously consider moving on — and fast.


