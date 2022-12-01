Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Apparent Double Standard

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon.

The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program have elected to let Smith keep playing while the judicial process continues. The starting defensive lineman has played in seven games since the traffic stop incident occurred.

Harbaugh is taking some heat for this controversial decision.

Many fans pointed out irony in the fact that Harbaugh called for serious punishments for Michigan State players after the tunnel incident earlier this year.

"Jim Harbaugh playing a guy with felony gun charges after almost 2 full months of knowing about it, and then halfway thru demanding the lives of 8 MSU football players be derailed for a tunnel scuffle is some of the most perfect irony I’ve ever heard. What an absolute fraud," one wrote.

"People on this app are acting like it is not possible for both the players in the MSU tunnel incident and Mazi Smith to be deserving of suspensions Mel Tucker handled that situation well It does appear that Warde Manuel and Jim Harbaugh took a coward's path unfortunately," another added.

"Jim Harbaugh knew and decided to cover it up to help their teams chances at winning. Horrible leadership," another said.

"Harbaugh deserves every ounce of hate that he gets for this. It’s shameful enough, but the fact that he spent a lot of the two months playing morality police with the MSU program while simultaneously hiding his own player’s felony gun charges is gross," another wrote.

Smith is set to take the field for the Wolverines yet again in Saturday's Big Ten Championship game against Purdue.