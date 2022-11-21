Jim Harbaugh Is Keeping Secrets Ahead Of Ohio State Game

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh doesn't want to give much away when it comes to Michigan's injuries heading into next Saturday's game against Ohio State.

Harbaugh didn't give an update on star running back Blake Corum, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and running back Donovan Edwards.

Corum is the big name here and his status could tilt the game in either direction. He had to leave last Saturday's game against Illinois with a knee injury.

So far this season, Corum has 245 carries for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Edwards is a backup to Corum and has also played well in spurts this season. He currently has 70 carries for 471 yards and four touchdowns.

Finally, Schoonmaker has racked up 27 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns even though Michigan's passing attack isn't the strength of the team.

Kickoff for "The Game" will be at Noon ET and it'll be televised by FOX.