Everyone’s Making Same Joke About James Franklin, Jim Harbaugh

Who can reach the bottom first – Jim Harbaugh or James Franklin?

That’s the joke everyone is making following another rough Saturday of Big Ten football. Penn State dropped to 0-4 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Nebraska. The Nittany Lions made a comeback late, but it ultimately fell short.

Michigan, meanwhile, has yet to kick off. The Wolverines are scheduled to take on Wisconsin on Saturday night. Still, it’s already been a rough Saturday for Harbaugh’s program. Michigan State, which knocked off Michigan earlier this year, continues to look worse and worse.

Harbaugh and Franklin have been two of the most-respected coaches in college football since they came to the Big Ten. This year has been a flat-out disaster, though.

Good times from CBSSportsdotcom's Top 25 CFB coaches back in May. https://t.co/SwqohI4jFA 12. Jim Harbaugh

10. Ryan Day

9. James Franklin

8. Dan Mullen

7. Jimbo Fisher

6. Kirby Smart

5. Brian Kelly

4. Ed Orgeron

3. Lincoln Riley

2. Dabo Swinney

1. Nick Saban — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) November 14, 2020

It will be surprising if either head coach is fired during the season, but fans are already growing frustrated. It would not be shocking to see one of these head coaches (or both) moving on to another job at some point in the near future.

Starting a sports book. Here is the first available bet. Who gets fired first? Jim Harbaugh -115

James Franklin +130 https://t.co/wDGb0cZKrY — Ryan Macdonald (@ryanmacdonald7) November 14, 2020

Michigan and Penn State are scheduled to play each other later this season. The Wolverines and the Nittany Lions are scheduled to meet on Saturday, Nov. 28.

A kickoff time and TV channel have yet to be set.