Everyone’s Making Same Joke About James Franklin, Jim Harbaugh

James Franklin leads Penn State out of the tunnel.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions leads his team onto the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 30, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Who can reach the bottom first – Jim Harbaugh or James Franklin?

That’s the joke everyone is making following another rough Saturday of Big Ten football. Penn State dropped to 0-4 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Nebraska. The Nittany Lions made a comeback late, but it ultimately fell short.

Michigan, meanwhile, has yet to kick off. The Wolverines are scheduled to take on Wisconsin on Saturday night. Still, it’s already been a rough Saturday for Harbaugh’s program. Michigan State, which knocked off Michigan earlier this year, continues to look worse and worse.

Harbaugh and Franklin have been two of the most-respected coaches in college football since they came to the Big Ten. This year has been a flat-out disaster, though.

It will be surprising if either head coach is fired during the season, but fans are already growing frustrated. It would not be shocking to see one of these head coaches (or both) moving on to another job at some point in the near future.

Michigan and Penn State are scheduled to play each other later this season. The Wolverines and the Nittany Lions are scheduled to meet on Saturday, Nov. 28.

A kickoff time and TV channel have yet to be set.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.